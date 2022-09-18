Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

