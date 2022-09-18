YAM V2 (YAMV2) Price Hits $5.02 on Top Exchanges

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. YAM V2 has a market cap of $18.71 million and $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One YAM V2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004958 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00057753 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010313 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005500 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064171 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00077289 BTC.
About YAM V2
YAM V2 is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 coins. The official website for YAM V2 is yam.finance. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YAM V2
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using U.S. dollars.
