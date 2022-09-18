YAM V3 Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $624,152.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

