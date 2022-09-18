Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $22.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.86 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

