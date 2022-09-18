Ycash (YEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,024.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ycash has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00286803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00114285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,888,888 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

