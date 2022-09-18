YEE (YEE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,426.00

YEE (YEE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One YEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $138,939.82 and approximately $36,426.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | BitcoinTalk | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

