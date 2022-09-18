YF Link Tops 1-Day Volume of $98.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. YF Link has a market cap of $376,774.30 and approximately $98.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $6.91 or 0.00035492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io/#. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “YF Link is a community DeFi project built around the decentralized exchange Linkswap as a hub and bridge for community DeFi projects.YFL is the governance token for the YF Link Decentalized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The token can be used to vote in the DAO and to receive cash flows from the fees generated by the ecosystem. The ecosystem of YF Link comprises multiple DeFi products, each designed to generate revenue for YFL token stakers and to synergize with the rest of the ecosystem. Of all the products, three of the most significant are:• Linkswap – a decentralized exchange. • Linkpad – a community owned VC fund. • Sprout – a presale launchpad for new DeFi projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

