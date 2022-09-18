Yield App Market Capitalization Tops $18.08 Million (YLD)

Yield App (YLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Yield App coin can currently be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield App has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Yield App has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $221,178.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00850663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yield App Coin Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,590,838 coins. The official website for Yield App is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Yield App is yieldapp.medium.com.

Yield App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

