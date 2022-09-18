Yieldly Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Yieldly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yieldly has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $948,471.86 and $25,388.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077108 BTC.

Yieldly Profile

YLDY is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping. Telegram “

