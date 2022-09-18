Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:YRD opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.39. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.