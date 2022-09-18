YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $976,579.40 and $1,807.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00065006 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00076837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

