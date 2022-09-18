YUMMY Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $59.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s launch date was September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. The official website for YUMMY is yummy-crypto.com. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

