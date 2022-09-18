Zacks Research Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi forecasts that the company will earn $4.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins stock opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.78.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

