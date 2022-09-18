Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $191,610.47 and approximately $1,062.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 81.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.70 or 0.02556648 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00113160 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00836059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zebi Token Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Buying and Selling Zebi Token
