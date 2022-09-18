ZEON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $567,835.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $246.15 million and approximately $567,835.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

