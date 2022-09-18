Zero (ZER) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $99,470.05 and $4.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00274168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00110722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00069023 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,907,317 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.