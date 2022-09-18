Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 5915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.
The company has a market cap of $709.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
