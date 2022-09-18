ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $22.24 million and $4,512.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH launched on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

