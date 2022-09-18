Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 3,872,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,004.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. ZIP has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.

