Zipmex Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.07 Million (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Zipmex coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges. Zipmex has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $21,088.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zipmex has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005500 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00077289 BTC.

Zipmex Coin Profile

ZMT is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

