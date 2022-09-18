ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Down 2.8%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 37,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 252,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

ZK International Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZK International Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

