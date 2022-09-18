ZooKeeper Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178,026.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $178,026.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00112991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00840183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 244,071,271 coins. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

