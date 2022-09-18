ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZTE Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $4.04 on Friday. ZTE has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

