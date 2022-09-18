ZUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,927.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1,927.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s launch date was December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUSD’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/zusd.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

