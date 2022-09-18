ZYX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ZYX has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZYX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002712 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZYX’s official website is zyx.network.
Buying and Selling ZYX
