0Chain Price Down 14.7% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $49,757.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,118.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010649 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00063114 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

