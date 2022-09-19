0x 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.42 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $229.98 million and $18.42 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00120153 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00858987 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
0x Profile
0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is www.0xproject.com/#home.
Buying and Selling 0x
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.
