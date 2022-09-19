1,140 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $20.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

