12Ships Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $200,984.23 (TSHP)

12Ships (TSHP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $200,984.23 and approximately $37,845.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships’ genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 12Ships’ official website is 12ships.com.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

