180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE:LNC opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

