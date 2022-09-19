180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,285 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Down 2.1 %

DRE opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

