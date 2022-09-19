180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 415 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

