180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $232.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average is $249.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

