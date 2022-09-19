180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

