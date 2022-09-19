180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

