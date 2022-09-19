180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,397,000 after purchasing an additional 247,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

FIVE opened at $136.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.76. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

