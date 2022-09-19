180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 143,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,171,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,408,000 after acquiring an additional 704,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $32.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

