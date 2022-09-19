180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $286.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

