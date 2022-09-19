180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.