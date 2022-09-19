180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

