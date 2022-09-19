180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Entergy by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.