180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crocs by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Crocs by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

