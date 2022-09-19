180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

DHR stock opened at $277.06 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.57 and a 200-day moving average of $269.86.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

