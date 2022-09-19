180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $98.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.70 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

