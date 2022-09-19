180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

