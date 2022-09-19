180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

