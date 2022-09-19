180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after buying an additional 75,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Up 0.2 %

About National Grid

Shares of NGG opened at $59.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

