180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.8% in the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.