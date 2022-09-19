180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

FLT opened at $202.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.57. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.91 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.