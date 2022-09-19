180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $327,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $69.90 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

